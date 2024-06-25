NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Major Shareholder Purchases $7,964,378.90 in Stock

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) major shareholder St Co. Ltd Dong-A acquired 2,544,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $7,964,378.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,348,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,739,956.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.5 %

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,530. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.37). On average, research analysts anticipate that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

