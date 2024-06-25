New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Trading Down 5.3%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.81 and last traded at $2.84. 408,420 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 300,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Found Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on New Found Gold

New Found Gold Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.18.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Analysts predict that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFGC. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in New Found Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Found Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in New Found Gold by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.