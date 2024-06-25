Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.40.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.13). Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $433.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 85.53%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 686.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

