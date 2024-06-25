Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Takes $219,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 7,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Read Our Latest Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.