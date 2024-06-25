NovaGold Resources (NG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 26th.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:NG opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of C$2.98 and a twelve month high of C$6.18. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.57.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

