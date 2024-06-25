Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Up 5.7%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.38 and last traded at $22.22. 483,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 979,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.04. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 178.93%. The company had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $27,147.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at $876,712.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 48.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 184,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 101,320 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 71,252 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

