Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NTNX. Northland Securities lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.00.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NTNX

Nutanix Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTNX opened at $52.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -753.75, a PEG ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.10. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $26.47 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.14.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $1,299,801.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,045 shares in the company, valued at $22,057,768.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nutanix by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after buying an additional 180,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.