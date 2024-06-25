Oasis Network Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.26 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $617.45 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,389.84 or 0.05474801 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00041025 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00008702 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013286 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011131 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09244505 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $25,324,032.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

