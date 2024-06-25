Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0925

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $621.23 million and approximately $21.03 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0925 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,404.58 or 0.05487226 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00041354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00008987 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00015285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00013395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.09244505 USD and is up 6.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $25,324,032.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

