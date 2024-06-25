Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $44.75

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.75 and last traded at $44.95, with a volume of 5654 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.46.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olympic Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 1.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $498.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $526.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 203,796 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after acquiring an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 309.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 370,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Olympic Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 681,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

