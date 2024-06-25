Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $13.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 118.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

