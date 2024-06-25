Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Shares Gap Down to $15.57

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.57, but opened at $15.25. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at $15.24, with a volume of 177,593 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.71%.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

