Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.29

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.06. Paramount Global shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 628,422 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.29.

Paramount Global Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -133.32%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PARA. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,208 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,401,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,980,000 after purchasing an additional 194,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

