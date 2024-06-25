Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.5%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.21. Approximately 5,641,075 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 40,989,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -470.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

