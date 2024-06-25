Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $8.02. Pharming Group shares last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 982 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PHAR

Pharming Group Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.