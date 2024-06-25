PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Shares Up 0%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $30.42. 5,080 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 24,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.40.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $255.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

