Piper Sandler Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued a market perform rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.73.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Henry Schein by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.0% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.