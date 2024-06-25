PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $39.78

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.78 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 4164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.6 %

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 315.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,557,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 455,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 354,616 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 769,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after purchasing an additional 340,555 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,316,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,913,000 after purchasing an additional 212,121 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,456,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,500,000 after buying an additional 188,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic



PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Further Reading

