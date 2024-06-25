Prentice Wealth Management LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,608,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,916,000 after buying an additional 3,047,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,956,117,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,209,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,552,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,170,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,299,000 after purchasing an additional 346,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,021,000 after buying an additional 559,358 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,323,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,599,255. The company has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $169.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

