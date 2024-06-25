Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Invests $238,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 490 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on META shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.00, for a total transaction of $283,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,906,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 630,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,466,976.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,638 shares of company stock valued at $115,205,996. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $11.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $510.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,084,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,564,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $478.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.38 and a 1-year high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

