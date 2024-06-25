Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.90. 8,323,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,599,255. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $393.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.