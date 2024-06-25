Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.11-1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.53 million. Progress Software also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.70-4.80 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Progress Software from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Progress Software

Progress Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 753,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,248. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $48.16 and a 12 month high of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.01.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progress Software will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,062.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Ainsworth sold 30,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $1,563,099.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,062.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,761 shares of company stock worth $2,841,941. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.