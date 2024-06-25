ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.38% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $18,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $83.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,779. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $84.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

