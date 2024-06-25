Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 24,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PRU traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,065. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total value of $15,425,008.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

