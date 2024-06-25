Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT) Trading Down 33.1%

Public Joint Stock Company Magnit (LON:MGNT – Get Free Report) shares were down 33.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.56 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.56 ($0.08). Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,012,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.80 ($0.12).
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.55.
About Public Joint Stock Company Magnit
Magnit PAO, formerly Magnit OAO (Magnit OJSC) is a Russia-based holding company, which is engaged in the food retail industry. The Company operates the chain of numerous convenience stores and hypermarkets, as well as Magnit Family stores in more than 1,763 locations across the Russian Federation. The Company’s stores are located within the Southern, Central and Volga Regions, North-Western and Urals Regions.
