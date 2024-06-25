Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.71 and last traded at $63.28. 477,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,316,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSTG. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.37 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,526,815.62. Following the sale, the executive now owns 138,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,794.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 147,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $7,863,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,349,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,399 shares of company stock valued at $15,578,814 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $115,452,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Pure Storage by 1,025.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,269,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,235,000 after buying an additional 1,157,079 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 4,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,121,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,618 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 835.2% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,078,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,458,000 after acquiring an additional 963,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

