PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Given New $7.50 Price Target at TD Cowen

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE PCT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 683,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $987.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.61.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,774,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,782,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after buying an additional 1,178,570 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,117,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after buying an additional 313,928 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 877,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 255,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

