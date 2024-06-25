Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (TSE:PSA)

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund (TSE:PSA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.

Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Price Performance

Shares of PSA stock traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 50.18. 105,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,611. Purpose High Interest Savings Fund has a 12 month low of 50.00 and a 12 month high of 50.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 50.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purpose High Interest Savings Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.