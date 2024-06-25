Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -158.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $121.65.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $941.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.24 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $91,615.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 2,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $211,728.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,711.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 941 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $91,615.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 42,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 298.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,778,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $312,901,000 after purchasing an additional 120,213 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 647,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 82,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

