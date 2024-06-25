Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Acquires 5,397 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTHI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 49,840 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,890,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 589,252 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 107,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 8,053 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 377,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,355. The firm has a market cap of $590.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $22.68.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

