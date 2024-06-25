Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.22. The stock had a trading volume of 171,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,071. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

