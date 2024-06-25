Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 32,709 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,882,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 348,282 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 257.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 189,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 136,413 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 131,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 86,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,921. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

