Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,974. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.