Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $770,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.80. The stock had a trading volume of 512,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,110. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

