Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 92,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 12,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 69,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,220,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after acquiring an additional 69,396 shares during the period. GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 743,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after acquiring an additional 472,270 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,212,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,538,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

