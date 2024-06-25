Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 1,688 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 296,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 45,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,092,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 195,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,937,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

