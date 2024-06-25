Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMI traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $283.12. The stock had a trading volume of 858,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.84. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In other Cummins news, VP Marvin Boakye bought 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.36.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

