QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.99. Approximately 701,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 8,002,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several analysts recently commented on QS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $1,028,644.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,029,503.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $1,028,644.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,029,503.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 487,559 shares of company stock worth $2,752,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

