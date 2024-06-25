QUASA (QUA) Trading 0% Lower This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. QUASA has a total market cap of $165,035.33 and approximately $1,172.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,731.84 or 0.99980551 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012339 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00080009 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00198599 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $828.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

