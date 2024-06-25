Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.64.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

About Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.