Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RAVE opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $28.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.66. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.64.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.96 million for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 18.74%.
Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group
About Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
