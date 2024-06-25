Reef Casino Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:RCT)

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.

Reef Casino Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.

About Reef Casino Trust

Reef Casino Trust operates as an owner and lessor of the Reef Hotel Casino complex located in Cairns in North Queensland, Australia. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Cairns, Australia. Reef Casino Trust operates as a subsidiary of Reef Casino Investments Pty Ltd.

