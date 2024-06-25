Reef Casino Trust Plans Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:RCT)

Reef Casino Trust (ASX:RCT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.082 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.64.
