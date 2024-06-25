Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 25th (ACAD, AEIS, ALIM, ALKT, ALT, BA, BASE, BMEA, BOWL, BRBY)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 25th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)

had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $424.00 price target on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.90 target price on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $1,000.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $892.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $638.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) price target on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $163.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $196.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) target price on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. New Street Research currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.28) target price on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.