Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June 25th (ACAD, AEIS, ALIM, ALKT, ALT, BA, BASE, BMEA, BOWL, BRBY)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2024

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 25th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Alliance Global Partners.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.32) target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $80.00 target price on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $424.00 price target on the stock.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $122.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. Guggenheim currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $1.90 target price on the stock.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its in-line rating reissued by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. UBS Group AG currently has a $83.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $1,000.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $892.00.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $133.00 target price on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the stock.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $638.00 target price on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $225.00 price target on the stock.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

National Grid (LON:NG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 1,125 ($14.27) price target on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $163.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its top pick rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. The firm currently has a $196.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $225.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,290 ($16.36) target price on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $78.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at New Street Research. New Street Research currently has a $235.00 price target on the stock.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Guggenheim. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 4,200 ($53.28) target price on the stock.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

