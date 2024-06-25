Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,714,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $575.26. 309,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,903. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $593.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $532.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $513.78.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.