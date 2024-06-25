Retirement Planning Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 274.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,502,000 after acquiring an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 74,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.85. 1,251,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,227. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $350.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

