Retirement Planning Group LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $1,399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.13. 993,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

