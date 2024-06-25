Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 243.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 283,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,562. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.