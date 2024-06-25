Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 78,921 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,921 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 9.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $126,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Designs Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,872,000. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 42,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 527,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.83. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

