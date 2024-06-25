Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 858 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.24. 1,208,473 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.02.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

