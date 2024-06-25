Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 20,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 3,649,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.34. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 990,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigetti Computing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 174,408 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

