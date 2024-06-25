Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Director Alissa Fitzgerald Sells 20,000 Shares

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,983.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rigetti Computing Stock Performance
Shares of RGTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.90. 3,649,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.34. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $3.43.
Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 563.97% and a negative return on equity of 59.05%. The business had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rigetti Computing
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on RGTI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RGTI
About Rigetti Computing
Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rigetti Computing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Split: Where Does it Go From Here?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Arm Holdings and Micron: Top 2 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Best Buy Stock May Be Best Bought Before the Holiday Season
Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.