Riverview Trust Co Acquires New Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 26.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.1% during the third quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $3.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $477.66. 17,140,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,287,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $434.44. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

